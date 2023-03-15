⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation 1400 (15 March 2023)

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(15 March 2023)

Part I

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by Ground-Assault and Army aviation, as well as artillery of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralisation of AFU manpower and hardware near Grianikovka, Styopovaya Novosyolovka and Timkovka (Kharkov region). The enemy losses were up to 70 servicemen, 1 armoured fighting vehicle, 3 pickup trucks, 2 motor vehicles, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, 1 D-20 howitzer, and 1 Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled howitzer.





💥In Krasny Liman direction, the attacks, launched by Ground-Assault and Army aviation, as well as artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralisation of the enemy units near Terny, Torskoye, Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Chervonaya Dibrova and Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).The enemy losses were over 235 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 4 pickup trucks, 1 D-20 howitzer, 2 Akatsiya and Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, as well as 1 U.S. manufactured M777 artillery system.





💥In Donetsk direction, the attacks, launched by aviation, as well as artillery of the 'Yug' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralisation of up to 160 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 tank, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 2 armoured fighting vehicles and 4 motor vehicles.





◽️The attacks have also resulted in the neutralisation of 1 Akatsia self-propelled artillery system, 1 D-20 howitzer, 2 Grad and Uragan MLRS, as well as 1 M777 artillery system and 1 U.S.-manufactured M109 Paladin self-propelled howitzer.





◽️3 munition depots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have also been destroyed near Dachnoye, Galicynovka and Novosyolovka Pervaya (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, as well as artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces have launched fire attack against the AFU units near Ugledar, Prechistovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Scherbaki (Zaporozhye region).





◽️Moreover, 1 sabotage and reconnaissance group of the enemy has been eliminated near Novodanilovka (Zaporozhye region). The enemy losses were up to 75 soldiers, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, 4 pickup trucks and 1 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system.





💥In Kherson direction, as a result of the shelling the enemy losses were over 35 Ukrainian servicemen, 6 motor vehicles and 1 D-30 howitzer.

Part II (see Part I (https://t.me/mod_russia_en/6473))





◽️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 101th AFU artillery unit at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 197 areas.





◽️3 radar stations of Ukrainian S-300 air defence missile systems have been uncovered and destroyed near Ukrainsk, Novodmitrovka and Krasnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥Fighter Aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces have shot down 1 Mi-8 helicopter of Ukrainian Air Force near Uspenovka (Zaporozhye region).





◽️Air defence facilities have intercepted 15 projectiles of HIMARS, Uragan and Olkha multiple-launch rocket systems, as well as 7 UAVs near Okop, Dvurechnoye (Kharkov region), Pervomaysk, Pokrovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Yegorovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Balochki (Zaporozhye region).





📊In total, 401 airplanes and 221 helicopters, 3,425 unmanned aerial vehicles, 412 air defence missile systems, 8,303 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,059 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,363 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 8,953 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.