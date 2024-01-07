Create New Account
Dr. Lee Merritt Interviews Kerry Cassidy
Thomas Smith
Published 2 months ago

Dr. Lee Merritt Interviews Kerry Cassidy on the current state of affairs on planet Earth. Topics include: White Hats vs Black Hats; freedom vs tyranny; the Globalist Cabal; the alien presence, alien invasion currently underway; COVID and the vaccines; and much more...

The Battle For Freedom On Earth
https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/12-2023



