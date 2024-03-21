BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
ANOTHER Sweet Baby Inc CLIENT EXPOSED - Flintlock_ Siege of Dawn
Neroke-5
Neroke-5
14 views • 03/21/2024

Mirrored Content 

Word is spreading that Sweet Baby Inc Detected has caught another fly in its web. Another game has been found to have been worked on by Sweet Baby Inc - Flintlock: Siege of Dawn. The studio tried to hide it. They asked Kabrutus Rambo not to add it to the Sweet Baby Inc Detected list, claiming they have removed all the work done by Sweet Baby. But they refused to provide proof, so here we are. However, this is a BIG WIN.

Keywords
gaminggaming newsdeisweet babyflintlock siege of dawn
