READING IS FUNDAMENTAL 📚
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
18 views • 04/06/2024

Watch a subtle humiliation ritual in action 👀


Seriously? This guy never read a Greek myth in all of his school days?


I made a pocket copy of the Odyssey to carry around, so, had this been VfB at the wheel, he'd be a millionaire...but instead, we get to see Stymie totally blow it


Was this 'racist'? Well, if you think learning something is 'White supremacy', then I'll expect to catch you looting the nearest Walgreens


I mean, this is College Week, and he's sporting an University of Indiana sewatshirt, yes?


You're telling me they don't have an extensive section on Greek mythology?


He never saw Clash of the Titans? Neither the Harryhausen version, nor the modern CGI fest?


As VfB has stated previously, much like everything in this Matrix scaffolding, COLLEGE IS A RACKET 🤑


Keywords
greek mythologyuniversity of indianahumiliation ritualreading is fundamentalcollege is a racketwheel of fortune
