Do All The Sheriffs In The National Association Of Sheriffs Agree With This Letter Against You?

Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner penned a diabolical letter to Rep. Dan Crenshaw in which he urged him to vote against a particular bill that would demand the sheriff stop engaging in the lawless act of civil asset forfeiture, which runs contrary to the US Constitution and the Bill of Rights. He claims that he speaks for all the sheriffs across the country, but does he?

Join us on Telegram! t.me/settingbrushfires Help support the channel: CashApp: $TheRealTimBrown ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TheRealTimBrown⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Activate Your Own Stem Cells & Reverse The Aging Process, Click Join and at least silver package to get wholesale pricing: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://lifewave.com/timbrown1