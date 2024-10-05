VAERS: THREE NEW CASES, INCLUDING A DANCING ER NURSE!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The VAERS system was surprisingly updated yesterday. You may need to take a shower after listening to these idiots' cases.
These cases:
34 yr ER nurse
https://wonder.cdc.gov/controller/saved/D8/D408F804
31 yr military male
https://wonder.cdc.gov/controller/saved/D8/D408F800
37 yr Texas fem
https://wonder.cdc.gov/controller/saved/D8/D408F801
Video clip: The Original Troll - Andy Kaufman
Check out some cool duds at the store:
https://kurganwear.printify.me
I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport
This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/
Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html
More data here (likely more reliable) :
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report