Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation (2 March 2025)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov direction, the Sever Group of Forces launched strikes at formations of one motorised infantry brigade and one territorial defence brigade of the AFU close to Metallovka, Granov, and Volchansk (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 25 troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, one armoured fighting vehicle, four motor vehicles, and three artillery guns.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. Manpower and hardware of four mechanised brigades, one airborne brigade of the AFU, and one territorial defence brigade were hit near Stepovaya Novoselovka, Zagoruykovka, Lozovaya, Kamenka (Kharkova region), Drobyshevo, Katerinovka, Kirovsk (Donetsk People's Republic), Nadiya (Lugansk People's Republic), and Serebryansky forestry.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 240 troops, six motor vehicles, two Western-made field artillery guns, and one depot of materiel.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Formations of four mechanised brigades, one airmobile brigade, and two motorised infantry brigades of the AFU suffered losses near Predtechino, Shevchenko, Seversk, Markovo, Chasov Yar, Konstantinovka, Serebryanka, and Kramatorsk (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 320 troops, four motor vehicles, and five field artillery guns, to include one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer. Two ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️The Tsentr Group of Forces' units improved the situation along the front line. Formations of six mechanised brigades, three jaeger brigades, two assault brigades, one airborne brigade, one unmanned aerial vehicles brigade, one assault regiment of the AFU, one marine brigade, and two national guard brigades were hit close to Novopavlovka, Udachnoye, Krasnoarmeysk, Zverevo, Nadezhdinka, Grodovka, Dimitrov, Yelizavetovka, Andreyevka, Kotlino, Ivanopolye, Muravka, and Uspenovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 475 troops, one M113 armoured personnel carrier, one U.S.-made HMMWV armoured fighting vehicle, and five motor vehicles. Five artillery guns were eliminated, to include one German-made 155-mm RCH 155 self-propelled artillery system and one U.S.-made ANT/PQ-36 counter-battery radar station.

▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing into the depth of enemy defences. Strikes were delivered at formations of four mechanised brigades, one jaeger brigade, one assault regiment of the AFU, one marine brigade, and three territorial defence brigades near Otradnoye, Bogatyr, Voskresenka, Komar, Dneproenergiya, Novopol, Shevchenko, Burlatskoye, Privolnoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Chervonoye, Zeleny Gai, and Gulyaipole (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 190 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, five motor vehicles, and four field artillery guns.

▫️The Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted fire on manpower and hardware of one mechanised brigade, one mountain assault brigade, one infantry brigade, two coastal defence brigades of the AFU, and two territorial defence brigades close to Pyatikhatki, Novodanilovka, Stepovoye, Kamenskoye, Lobkovoye (Zaporozhye region), Antonovka and Veletenskoye (Kherson region).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 115 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, one electronic warfare station, and one ammunition depot.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, strike drones, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces engaged infrastructure of military airfields, gas-recycling facilities that support the work of the Ukrainian military-industrial sector, production workshops and depots for the storage of strike UAVs as well as clusters of manpower and hardware of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 147 areas.

▫️Air defence units shot down 62 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 656 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 45,086 unmanned aerial vehicles, 600 anti-aircraft missile systems, 21,954 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,523 MLRS combat vehicles, 22,200 field artillery guns and mortars, and 32,377 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.

