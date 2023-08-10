Jamie Foxx Grovels To The Zionist Mob: Actor Compares “Fake Friends” To Crucifixion Of Christ

Stew Peters Show





Jamie Foxx is back in the public eye after suffering a stroke that was most likely caused by the Big Pharma bioweapon.

Conservative commentator and former Blaze TV host, Jon Miller is here to talk about the latest Jamie Foxx controversy.

Foxx revealed last month that he was still alive after much speculation he was left brain dead from the vaccine.

Almost immediately he found himself in hot water with the Anti Defamation League for comments about the death of Jesus Christ they claimed were anti Semitic.

Foxx quickly caved and offered an apology claiming he loves the Jewish community.

The Jewish community apparently gets triggered by being reminding they killed Jesus.

Jamie Foxx has been very vocal and joked about killing all the whites during the height of his movie “Django Unchained” and there was no outrage because criticizing whites is acceptable to the Left.

An article in the Jerusalem Post states that the Jews did not kill Jesus even though the piece was published as an opinion.

This opinion is easily proven false by the Gospels in the Bible.

The Bible records the Jews shouting “May his blood be on us, and our children” right before the crucifixion of Jesus.

The general public is not supposed to know who really wields power in this society.

It’s similar to the mainstream media refusing to admit that Israel was responsible for the attack on the USS Liberty.

We are allowed to talk about Muslim and Christian extremism.

However, we are not allowed to quote the Talmud and talk about Jewish extremism.

Ron Desantis essentially launched his campaign in Israel when he signed an anti-freedom of speech law for Florida while in Israel.

Ron is not alone because American Presidents have been kissing the Wailing Wall to get some kind of financial blessing from Israel for decades.

It’s obvious where the real power lies.

