THE GENOCIDE SCRIPT IS OLD NEWS (SHARE)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Remarque88
Oct 28, 2023
THE USEFUL IDIOTS WILL BE SACRIFICED PREDICTABLY ON CUE
SARIN GAS - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g75zfydaYJo
NEW SPEAKER - https://www.bitchute.com/video/uZymIW1I6ieW/
GENOCIDE VIDEO (Raz Segal) - https://www.bitchute.com/video/xjJujpWtsZeO/
Remarque…
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Svoj8QreYbHu