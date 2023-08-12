As if He Knew He Might Die - Heartfelt Words of Hezbollah Martyr to his Beloved Daughter - Before his Death

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As if he knew he might die 😢
In the heartfelt words of Hezbollah martyr
Ahmad Ali Qassas, RIP 🙏
a legacy is passed down to his oldest daughter Fatima.
Their bond transcends time 💔
Heartbreaking
Here is an article about his death:
https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/beiruts-southern-suburb-mourns-martyr-ahmed-qassas