ALEX JONES [4 of 4] Tuesday 4/30/24 • KIRK ELLIOTT DEEP DIVE ON OF U.S. AND WORLD ECONOMY • Infowars

TRUMP THREATENED WITH PRISON FOR EXERCISING HIS 1ST AMENDMENT RIGHT BY TYRANT JUDGE IN NEW YORK

Biden officially announces plan to shut down all coal-fired power plants in US! Experts warn it will cause explosion in price of electricity and trigger rolling blackouts nationwide!

Alex Jones will also break down important developments at the International Criminal Court that is set to hand down war crime indictments against Netanyahu and his government! Plus, Jones will do a deep dive on the true condition of US and world economy! Do NOT miss this must-watch broadcast!





• Follow @RealAlexJones on X

• https://alexjonesgame.com

• https://www.givesendgo.com/savealex

• JonesCrowder.com





*** RonGibsonChannel SUPPORT AND CHANNEL LINKS IN ONE PLACE ***

Please Help Support And Share On All Of Your Social Media

https://bio.link/rongibsonchannel





*** Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3 ***

https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel





INFOWARS LINKS

• https://www.infowars.com

• https://www.banned.video

• https://www.InfowarsStore.com

• https://www.PrepareToday.com

• https://www.newswars.com





#news #infowars #politics #AlexJones #RonGibson