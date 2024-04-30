ALEX JONES [4 of 4] Tuesday 4/30/24 • KIRK ELLIOTT DEEP DIVE ON OF U.S. AND WORLD ECONOMY • Infowars

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TRUMP THREATENED WITH PRISON FOR EXERCISING HIS 1ST AMENDMENT RIGHT BY TYRANT JUDGE IN NEW YORK
Biden officially announces plan to shut down all coal-fired power plants in US! Experts warn it will cause explosion in price of electricity and trigger rolling blackouts nationwide!
Alex Jones will also break down important developments at the International Criminal Court that is set to hand down war crime indictments against Netanyahu and his government! Plus, Jones will do a deep dive on the true condition of US and world economy! Do NOT miss this must-watch broadcast!
