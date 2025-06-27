Chemtrails Task Force Exposes Bill Gates' Bioweapons: "Rare Cancers Surging In Spray Zones"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RFK Jr.'s newly formed Chemtrails Task Force has just dropped a bombshell. They've quietly tested blood samples from tens of thousands of Americans, across all 50 states.
Then, they did something no agency has dared: they cross-referenced those results with geo-tagged social media footage capturing recent, unexplained aerial spraying events.
The pattern? Chilling. In every hotspot where the skies turned silver and streaked, people's blood showed sky-high levels of barium, strontium, and aluminum, levels never previously recorded in the general population in U.S. medical history.
