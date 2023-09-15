Here’s How Most Election Fraud Happens

Dr. Douglas Frank is a renowned physicist and election expert who has been traveling the country to work with patriots who are serious about securing their elections. He was a featured presenter at the 2023 John Birch Society Leadership Conference in Des Moines, Iowa.

In this interview, Dr. Frank discusses why he’s sure the 2020 election was stolen and whether America will be ready for a fair election in 2024, and clarifies how most election fraud in America is committed.