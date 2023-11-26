Video of the third group of hostages released from Hamas - One was a Russian sound engineer working at the Festival on Oct 7

Video of the third group of hostages released from Hamas - One was a Russian sound engineer at the Festival on Oct 7.

The Russian released, worked as a sound engineer at the festival attacked by Hamas on October 7, according to Israeli volunteers.

Adding:

Hamas: In response to President Putin's efforts and out of appreciation for the Russian position supporting the Palestinian issue, we released one of the prisoners who holds Russian citizenship.-

Hamas announced that it handed over 13 Israeli hostages, three Thai citizens, and one Russian citizen to the Red Cross.

🇷🇺 The Russian citizen was released by Hamas outside the list of exchanges with Israel, based on direct agreements, stated the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Zakharova.





