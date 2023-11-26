BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Video of the third group of hostages released from Hamas - One was a Russian sound engineer working at the Festival on Oct 7
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • 11/26/2023

Video of the third group of hostages released from Hamas - One was a Russian sound engineer at the Festival on Oct 7.

The Russian released, worked as a sound engineer at the festival attacked by Hamas on October 7, according to Israeli volunteers.

Adding:

Hamas: In response to President Putin's efforts and out of appreciation for the Russian position supporting the Palestinian issue, we released one of the prisoners who holds Russian citizenship.-

Hamas announced that it handed over 13 Israeli hostages, three Thai citizens, and one Russian citizen to the Red Cross.

🇷🇺 The Russian citizen was released by Hamas outside the list of exchanges with Israel, based on direct agreements, stated the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Zakharova.



Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy