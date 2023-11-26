Video of the third group of hostages released from Hamas - One was a Russian sound engineer working at the Festival on Oct 7

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video of the third group of hostages released from Hamas - One was a Russian sound engineer at the Festival on Oct 7.
The Russian released, worked as a sound engineer at the festival attacked by Hamas on October 7, according to Israeli volunteers.
Adding:
Hamas: In response to President Putin's efforts and out of appreciation for the Russian position supporting the Palestinian issue, we released one of the prisoners who holds Russian citizenship.-
Hamas announced that it handed over 13 Israeli hostages, three Thai citizens, and one Russian citizen to the Red Cross.
🇷🇺 The Russian citizen was released by Hamas outside the list of exchanges with Israel, based on direct agreements, stated the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Zakharova.