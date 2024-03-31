Befriend the life-giver, JESUS, not the life-taker, LUCIFER; A THOUSAND PEOPLE SEE JESUS AFTER RESURRECTION: his murderers are panicked MVI_9299-301,4merged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is the day to rejoice and be exceedingly glad! HE HAS RISEN. DEATH, FOR THOSE WHO LOVE GOD, IS BUT A SHADOW, WITH NO SUBSTANCE. Almost a thousand people see Jesus after he rose from the dead. His murderers have a vastly greater problem, of their own making, on their hands.