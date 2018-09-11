[Sep 11, 2018] The Plane Truth (Part 3b) - The Conscience Of Earth [PLANE PERMACULTURE]

Part 3 of a 4 part compilation documentary/ video collage. Parts 3 and 4 will present the natural science, evidence and proof of Flat Earth. It will be a conscientious and meaningful dive into where we are, why and how we were deceived and what we could potentially be doing or how we could be living and interacting with the world.





I will try and list all the source channels below. It will include sources from all parts. Please help me out as I don't have any of them saved or labeled. Let me know if you or someone you know should be included.

BIG THANKS AND CREDIT TO ALL THE ORIGINAL CREATORS!





Source channels (Links will be added ASAP):

ODD Reality-https://www.youtube.com/user/MrDoseman/featured?disable_polymer=1

Eric Dubay- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwgGxgY3Wff8dnz2fv65fHw

Conspiracy Music Guru- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnle0nUC3Fx0lkchpmZy0Lw

Globebusters- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXIovaBdnA4UHdd-TZ-MqRg

Jeranism- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCS_FY5mR4g22L_E9t1D_ExQ

Iru Landucci- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLc18B2Tfn1C_suWOCKsMew

Dmurphy25- https://www.youtube.com/user/dmurphy25

Red Flag Media- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQEL-zq8jCkXhc1mi_Ei2xw

Phuket Word- https://www.youtube.com/user/phuketword

My Perspective- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIurtSuhBTv0wzlZaKVbMyw

Dorje Daka- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9i9EoI550riSIgMlpuTm-w

Mike Helmick- https://www.youtube.com/user/omnix32

Truth Stream Media- https://www.youtube.com/user/TRUTHstreammedia

Pocketsofthefuture- https://www.youtube.com/user/pocketsofthefuture

Ditrh- https://www.flatearthdave.com

Mark Sargent- https://www.youtube.com/user/markksargent

Lift The Veil- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_rHIryFaY1d9Tt46SQE8tQ

Rob Skiba- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoiIt_v1D-6z75LmrdIU2aw

JoyCamp- https://www.youtube.com/user/thejoycamp

Geoff Lawton: Permaculture Online- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL_r1ELEvAuN0peKUxI0Umw

TheControversy7- https://www.youtube.com/user/Thecontroversy7

Taboo Conspiracy- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMyU75x4SReO9mdUvKewUkw

scrawny2brawny- https://www.youtube.com/user/scrawny2brawny

neo Human eve- https://www.youtube.com/user/neohumaneve

Roxanne Glen FE- https://www.youtube.com/user/roxanne291

John Smith Globe Lie- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC68Pd2nnxGX5r7-t2xiDwdQ

RealmWalker- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCYk7DGVQ-zg-JcyD7ic8yA

FlatEarthCity- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdmeBYb_bJYFymkZD9McDfQ

D. Marble- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOP7kv7dFIQzGxqDRuWtUCw

Authentic Intent- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUyESujKVvSpP6Z6FvyPwQw

Beyond the imaginary curve- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvswlgeHodOejVN21TWweLw

MrThriveAndSurvive- https://www.youtube.com/user/MrThriveAndSurvive





As always, I encourage everyone to check out Permaculture! If you need a place to start I have a playlist. - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLGErEue5s9V88PlMRioa-MJYYyDELRVUq

LOVE and THANKS!