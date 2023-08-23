Dr. Jason Dean | Brave TV - Aug 23, 2023 - Media Matters ATTACKS Me! The Hit Piece Calling Me an Anti-Semite

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I received information tonight that a hit piece was written about me from Media Matters.
They go all the way back to a video from three years ago with Jason Q where we discussed Adolf Hitler and Nazi Germany.
We also discuss the takeover of America by the Nazis and the plan for a 4th Reich!
-----
BraveTV Official
Website: https://BraveTV.com
Store: https://BraveTV.com/store
Podcasts: https://BraveTV.com/watch
About Dr. Jason Dean: https://BraveTV.com/about
-----
Today’s report is brought to you by The Full Moon Protocol, where it’s our mission to awaken, uplift, and unite America in health care—one show at a time. Get your Full Moon Protocol at: https://bravetv.store/
To change your retirement to Silver IRA’s, be sure to check out my Plan for you at http://www.kirkelliottphd.com/DrDean
Survival is a necessity at https://www.SurvivalDispatch.com
To learn about investing in Gold & Silver visit wwwUSCoinCapitol.com, or call 800-878-2646.
-----
BraveTV interviews prolific guests that are informative, funny, interesting, controversial, and enjoy Freedom of Speech to the fullest.