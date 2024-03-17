© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Al-Quds Let Jew Soldiers Know How They Feel
Scenes of Al-Quds Brigades targeting Zionist enemy soldiers and vehicles in the Abasan Al-Kabira area, east of Khan Yunis. 2024/02/03
PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!
WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.
FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f
FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)
#CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #CeaseFireNOW, #BoycottIsrael, #AlAqsaFlood, #Scenes, Al-Quds, Al-Qassam, sniping, sniper, IDF, Israel, Gaza, Palestine, Hamas, Jews, IOF, IGF,