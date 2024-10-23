BREAKING! The Russian Army has stormed Izmaylovka and raised the flag, cutting off the city of Gornyak from supplies!

Assault troops of the 114th Motorized Rifle Brigade planted the brigade’s banner in Izmaylovka, at the junction of the Pokrovsk and Kurakhovo sectors. It seems that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have already fled the settlement.

The liberation of Izmaylovka cuts off the Ukrainian Armed Forces units in Gornyak from one of their main supply routes.

Via: @RVvoenkor







