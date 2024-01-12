THE REAL JESUS - PART 12

[Each video in this series stands alone, so you don't have to watch previous parts in order to understand the next video. However if you connect with the message in one part, no doubt you'd benefit from watching other videos in the series, too.]
Of all of Jesus' teachings, what's the most embarrassing teaching of Jesus? The teachings of Jesus Christ are controversial and challenging, and everyone encounters some degree of difficulty with the things he is quoted to have said in the Bible, and what Jesus told his followers to do.
Is Jesus wrong? Is the Bible true? Has what Jesus told his disciples been misinterpreted? This video looks at the most embarrassing teaching of Jesus Christ and our need to take Jesus seriously in the things that he said, especially when we have some initial reservations about doing them.
Email [email protected]
