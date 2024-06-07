BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CDC元所長：プランデミック認める
レッドフィールド元CDC所長 驚くべき事実を認める。 - 不都合なワクチン統計公表を意図的に中止 - コロナ後遺症はワクチン後遺症である - ワクチンのスパイク蛋白質には毒性がある

イギリスの大手新聞テレグラフ新聞が、超過死亡とワクチンについて報道しました

【その記事はコチラ】

救急救命士ハリー・フィッシャー氏は、コロナワクチンは危険なだけでなく、COVIDによる死亡者数も間違っている。世間に公開されたデータはすべて嘘であると述べました

１９７２年

