1/7/25 TRUMP: FORTRESS AMERICA Geo-Strategy, POST CIA/Globalist Regime

1/7/25: Today, President TRUMP's Press Conference signals a massive Shift in US Geo-political/geographical strategy away from 50 years of CIA/Globalist control & towards USA Prosperity & Protection vs. China, UK/Europe Parasitism. We ARE FREE!

Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.





PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!

Go here for further links: https://rumble.com/v66z5n1-trump-fortress-america-geo-strategy-post-ciaglobalist-regime.html?e9s=src_v1_upp





President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/





TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777





Trump's Historic Press Conference today:

https://rumble.com/v66shaj-live-president-donald-j.-trump-to-give-remarks-in-palm-beach-fl-1725.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp





Trump: FBI Knows who the PipeBomber is:

https://revolver.news/2025/01/trump-goes-full-revolver-asserts-fbi-knows-identity-of-pipe-bomber-implies-coverup/





Greenland Strategy:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/trump-refuses-rule-military-action-secure-greenland-panama/





Netflix series, The Diplomat, S 2, Episode 6 explains the North Atlantic Threat:

https://www.thereviewgeek.com/thediplomat-s2endingexplained/





TRUMP assembling retired Generals for tribunals, 120+ Gen support Hegseth, SecDef:

https://www.econotimes.com/Strong-Support-Surfaces-as-120-Retired-Generals-Back-Trumps-Pick-Pete-Hegseth-for-Defense-Chief-1697200





META Ends 3rd party fact checking, new CEO of Global Affairs asks Trump to help prevent Censorship in EU, etc:

https://www.reuters.com/technology/meta-ends-third-party-fact-checking-program-adopts-x-like-community-notes-model-2025-01-07/





Trudeau Did NOT Resign: 90 day Tyranny:

https://www.rebelnews.com/ezra_levant_show_january_06_2024





WEF/DAVOS meets 1/20-24: "Collaboration For The Intelligent Age":

https://www.weforum.org/meetings/world-economic-forum-annual-meeting-2025/





Trotskyites Kagan & Neuland on the run!

https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2025/01/trump-putin-ukraine-russia-war/681228/





Listen to “The Blessing”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4





You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!





YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv





For ALL Viewers,10% discount:





LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV





CODE: YAFTV





To Support You Are Free TV:





https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)





https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv





Bitcoin:

1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ





Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv





Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!



