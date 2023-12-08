Hunter ‘escaped the mouth of Donald Trump’: US President’s son indicted on nine tax charges

Sky News Senior Reporter Cameron Reddin says Hunter Biden “escaped the mouth of Donald Trump” after being indicted on nine tax charges. The tax charges include three felonies, and is the second criminal case brought against Mr Biden by Special Counsel David Weiss. “Because he’s of course back on the campaign trail after a month or so of not so much prominent campaigning,” he told Sky News host Erin Molan. “These nine new charges relate to allegations of tax fraud. “It is actually relating to tax that has since been paid but there are claims dating back multiple years arguing, or the allegation against Hunter Biden is that that tax wasn’t paid on time or in the appropriate way.”







