The red & gray & white & black magic witches call the Holy God as evil Demiurge & Satan as God

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (January 2025). Chantelle keeps telling God & Jesus & the Holy Spirit & real Christians to stop being judgmental & critical & evil, and to forgive & be lenient & close one eye, but God & the real Christians do not judge or criticize and instead we expose evil & discern & speak out against wrong deceiving doctrines of Chantelle that will mislead millions into hell and we are commanded by God in the Bible to judge every word that witches & deceivers like Chantelle speak to God’s flock to defend the flock, and in reality it is Chantelle and Satan Lucifer, who is speaking through her, who are judging and criticizing God & his real Christians of being evil & being critical & being judgmental. Satan Lucifer and his Satanists & occultists & witches are hypocrites, so that is why they invert the truth every time and accuse the righteous people of the exact crimes they are being exposed for, and they call God the evil Demiurge who is trying to destroy everyone and they call the devil Satan Lucifer as the hero God “Source.” The devil & his Satanists invert everything. They can continue to invert everything in the lake of fire where they are headed for blaspheming God and his real Christians by calling them evil, and they can continue to judge God in the lake of fire for judging them justly. In the lake of fire, Chantelle and Satan Lucifer will continue to scream at the Holy God telling him to stop judging them and criticizing them and being evil for throwing them into the lake of fire. Evil will be always be hypocrites like the Pharisees all the way to the very end. This is why the millions of End Times Western feminist nations’ fake Christian women do not wear head coverings and rebel by cross-dressing in men’s pants by Satan Lucifer’s self-righteous pride and Western Satanism values, and they consider the Holy God as being evil and an oppressor of women and a misogynist and a legalist and unloving and a patriarchal evil ruler and an unjust demands dictator and commander of meaningless ancient Israelite customs and an old-fashioned fart and a plain dumb chauvinist male pig. The Western women and their reptilian witch mentors and their Satan Lucifer all share this self-righteous rebellious pride and accusation towards God, although they have lots of “love & light” towards their Satan Lucifer’s fake god Sananda Jesus of their fake Christianity. Evil is super dumb, and they invert everything. The reason why New Age witches like Jessica and Kerry and Benjamin and David and Laura call God as the devil and the devil as god is because they are taught in their Satan Lucifer’s gnostic doctrine that the Almighty Holy Loving Righteous Creator God YHWH Jesus is an evil demiurge deity, who is under their goddess Sophia (Jezebel demon spirit), and that the devil Satan Lucifer is the deliverer of these hybrid nephilim people and the giver of forbidden dark occult witchcraft knowledge to lead astray many people, so in these witches’ minds, everything is inverted according to their Satanist doctrines. In Satanism, good is bad and bad is good. Caleb the most highest level magi, who worked for Satan Lucifer, is exposing in his video that Satan Lucifer’s gnostic doctrine of Satanism that claims that the Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus is the demiurge devil and that the devil Satan Lucifer is the true god Source, which their nephilim hybrid New Age witches are genetically-programmed to believe when they are manufactured. Their job & role given to them as the fake enlightened ones by Satan Lucifer is to spread this doctrine of Satanism to all humanity to prepare for their one-world Luciferian interfaith religion and to deceive the millions of fake Christians into these doctrines of demons.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Tags:

#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine