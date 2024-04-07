© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚩 Trump Says China is 'Building an Army From Within' Inside the United States "They're probably building an army from within. I mean, you look at what's happening. They're very healthy young men for the most part and it's up to over 30,000 now, that's a lot of people.
It's up to over 30,000...I mean these are young, healthy people and they are building an army."
FULL interview:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LWiDCbtDE-Y