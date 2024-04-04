© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Covid scamdemic exposed - A pandemic of PCR tests is all
Covid Narrative & mRNA Vaccines in TOTAL COLLAPSE”
“Ladies & Gentleman we’ve had some dark years”
“Mortality has only increased since 2021”
“2020 hospital occupancy was at an all time low”
“No more severe respiratory illnesses than usual in 2020 & 2021”
“And literally anyone questioned the methods were labelled as a conspiracist”
Listen to Dr. Professor Stefan Homburg’s viral video continuing to expose the Global Orchestrated Covid Scam.