Intelligent Extraterrestrial Civilizations on Venus and on Mars - Alfred Lambremont Webre
Brian Ruhe
27 views • 1 month ago

We filmed this on July 27th, 2025 and our Meetup guest was Futurist Alfred Lambremont Webre who has been involved in this subject matter since the 1970s with the Carter White House. I’ve known Alfred through my Vancouver UFO Meetup since he was our guest back in 2010. I remember that was one of the biggest groups we ever had which was about 75 people in our meeting room on Granville Island, in Vancouver, Canada. Alfred is the founder of Exopolitics through his year 2000 book titled Exopolitics.


And here, he gave a slide show and presentation on extraterrestrial civilizations on Venus and Mars.

You can find Alfred at:


http://www.Exopolitics.com

http://www.UniverseBooks.com

https://Omniversity.net

https://Omniversity.us


marsvenusetsbrian ruhealfred lambremont webre
