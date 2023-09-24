NATE BIGZ - 50 CENT Final Lap Tour BMORE

✨@e1t1_enterprises presents @natebigz cooling , chilling, having fun, networking, and promoting the knowledge of the movement of “The Maroons Agenda” @50cent @tonyyayo @thefinallaptour





My new book 📖 “Neo Renaissance: The Maroons Agenda 📖 is now available on Amazon and Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0CHMXWNTB/ref=kinw_myk_ro_title





Please watch the Movie 🎥 “American Maroons” by Tariq Nasheed

and Learn about true history✨💯





Big Shout out 🗣️ to my Big Bros and Sis that rocked with me and destined to SHINE ✨@antonioherring207 @pay6pay @f.o.h_ @fantasydesignz2017 @djdukelive @diaryofacupcake @jeevzb @lynette431809





And to my Maroon Elder Master Teachers of “THE MAROONS AGENDA FRESHRADIOVBZ” representing NYAN-KO-PONG





Listen to the Bob Marley Song “Buffalo Soldiers”🎼





Happy 50 Anniversary to HIP HoP 🎤🎊





New “50 Bars of Bigz”🎵 single tribute to @50cent now streaming on all Platforms!💿✨💯





New “NEO: The Black Messiah”🎵 single now streaming on all Platforms!💿✨💯





MAGNIFICENT 7 Album 💿 out now on all platforms 💯





Neo Renaissance 🎤 Album out now on all platforms 💯





Turtle Power 🥷 🎤 single out now on all platforms 💯





NO LOSSES 🎤 out now on all platforms 💯





God’s Gift by Nate Boston on Amazon and Kindle : https://www.amazon.com/Gods-Gift-Teac...





All is One ☝🏿





All is well 👍🏿





Each One ☝🏿