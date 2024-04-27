360) Aumentação Humana, Canibais, CERN e Metaverso

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fonte – Canal Psinergy; April 16, 2024.
Tues[day] coffee: https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.50E12103-1B8A-4FB9-924B-FAA8EB7A352C:4
Lista de vídeos da Sabrina D. Wallace:
353) Aumentação Humana — Problema, Reacção, Solução: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/805231c4-f967-4fb3-9e4f-bdcad5eb9da8?index=50
322) A farsa do Espaço e o seu verdadeiro objectivo: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/805231c4-f967-4fb3-9e4f-bdcad5eb9da8?index=22
355) Sabrina D. Wallace — O Mundo dos "Bichos": https://www.brighteon.com/watch/805231c4-f967-4fb3-9e4f-bdcad5eb9da8?index=52
A ORIGEM DO HOMEM: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/7ac28e41-4280-4cb4-a2d4-7885667b0429?index=3
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal