Ten Years of F.O.D!

It’s the 10 years anniversary of Freedom on Deck! We talk Alligator Alcatraz, RFK Jr. hammered in the Senate, AI, Zinc Spark, Shroud of Turin and much more! Lee Elci and Swoop join us.

Our live shows can be heard Saturdays from 1:30 to 3pm EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rhode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/

Email Chet at [email protected]

Email CV at [email protected]

How to Win Debates: https://cvberton.substack.com/p/how-to-win-debates

Alpha Eye – novel by CV Berton available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Alpha-Eye-CV-Berton/dp/B08YQMC1RX/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&sr=8-1

See Yahweh is My God website: https://yahmygod.com/