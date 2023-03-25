BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SCARIEST STORY FROM THE ROAD: WE WERE RUN OUT OF CAMP AT MIDNIGHT!! #TRUESTORY #SASQUATCH #RFB
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
Follow
7
Download MP3
Share
Report
818 views • 03/25/2023

Scary and true, plus I wasnt alone I had another witness with me and a 90lbs pitbull terrier. All of us were scared so bad we bailed out after setting up the entire camp. Green Mountains Vt.#scarystories #Bigfoot #vermont #truestory

00:00 start

01:29 intro

02:28 skip intro

02:30 the story starts

06:07 THE TRIP IS PLANNED

06:45 FIRST RED FLAGS

08:08 HER SIDE OF STORY

11:18 MY SIDE OF THE STORY W/VISUAL AIDS

15:36 CRAZY COSMIC HAPPENINGS


Shared from and subscribe to:

JailBreak Overlander

https://www.youtube.com/@jailbreakoverlander/videos

Keywords
preppingsurvivalfood shortagesnaturephotographyoutdoorscampingwildlifefamineowlsoff roadbushcraftbugging outmountain biking4 wheel driving
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy