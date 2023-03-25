SCARIEST STORY FROM THE ROAD: WE WERE RUN OUT OF CAMP AT MIDNIGHT!! #TRUESTORY #SASQUATCH #RFB

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Scary and true, plus I wasnt alone I had another witness with me and a 90lbs pitbull terrier. All of us were scared so bad we bailed out after setting up the entire camp. Green Mountains Vt.#scarystories #Bigfoot #vermont #truestory
00:00 start
01:29 intro
02:28 skip intro
02:30 the story starts
06:07 THE TRIP IS PLANNED
06:45 FIRST RED FLAGS
08:08 HER SIDE OF STORY
11:18 MY SIDE OF THE STORY W/VISUAL AIDS
15:36 CRAZY COSMIC HAPPENINGS
Shared from and subscribe to:
JailBreak Overlander
https://www.youtube.com/@jailbreakoverlander/videos