Illegal Chinese Biolab in Reedley California Shut Down

🎞 VIDEO REFERENCES

Universal Meditech and Prestige Biotech





Universal Meditech Inc. Issues Nationwide Recall of Skippack Medical Lab SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test Kit

https://www.universal-meditech.com/





Prestige Biopharma Group

https://www.prestigebio.com/





Congressmen want to know how the illegal lab in Reedley got $150,000 PPP loan

https://kmph.com/news/local/illegal-lab-in-reedley-received-a-150000-ppp-loan-paycheck-protection-progam-president-xiuqin-yao-house-speaker-kevin-mccarthy-congressman-jim-costa





Reedley Chinese COVID Lab Received Tax Credit of $360,000 From Gov. Newsom’s ‘GO-Biz’

CDC conducted found more than 800 chemicals at the site and over 20 infectious agents

https://californiaglobe.com/articles/reedley-chinese-covid-lab-received-tax-credit-of-360000-from-gov-newsoms-go-biz/





COMBINED COURT FILINGS, EMAILS, AND INFORMATION ON ILLEGAL REEDLEY CALIFORNIA LAB:

https://www.yourcentralvalley.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2023/08/23CECG00912-3-10-23-Application-for-Inspection-Warrant-combined.pdf





Illegal Reedley lab timeline revealed to Fresno County supervisors

https://abc30.com/reedley-illegal-lab-new-details-public-presentation/13617496/





Lab operating in Reedley shut down after officials found infectious agents and chemicals

https://abc30.com/reedley-lab-hazardous-materials-medical-waste-prestige-biotech/13555300/





Everything we know about the illegal Reedley Lab

https://abc30.com/everything-we-know-illegal-reedley-lab-timeline-of-events-prestige-biotech/13623631/





Illegal Biolab found in Reedley also once operated in Tulare

https://abc30.com/illegal-bio-lab-universal-meditech-operated-tulare/13625099/





Valley congressmen call for investigation into PPP loans given to Reedley lab's company

https://abc30.com/illegal-lab-ppp-loans-pandemic-funding-universal-meditech/13626237/









Michael M Lin, Lin Law Group: "Board Member, Las Vegas Chinese Medical Association, 2006-2007"

https://linlawgroup.com/staff/





