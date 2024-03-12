BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Australian Cardboard Drones being used on Civilian Targets - A Store Hit in Belgorod region
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
117 views • 03/12/2024

The moment a Ukrainian drone hit a store in Belgorod.

Update: These are Australian drones being used on civilian targets!

Adding info about this...

Australian SYPAQ cardboard drones exposed hitting civilian targets in the peaceful Russian city of Belgorod!
🇦🇺Remember when the Australian Government lied and declared that the $50 million of Australian cardboard drones supplied to the Zelensky Regime were for reconnaissance and humanitarian purposes? 
🤬Video evidence emerges that the Australian Government is using it's SYPAQ drones to commit acts of war & terrorism against Russia by targeting civilians in Belgorod far away from the war zone in Ukraine.
⚡️The electric-powered SYPAQ drones were originally designed in Melbourne to carry humanitarian supplies and be used for surveillance, although Ukrainian forces had reportedly adapted them to carry explosives.
⚠️In September 2023  Australian Major-General Mick Ryan denied that the thousands of Australian supplied SYPAQ drones are being used to attack Russian civilian targets telling the Australian Financial Review that “they’re not being used to destroy buildings, they’re not being used to kill civilians".

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
