AI's Unpredictability and Ethical Considerations

AI's "temperature settings" create terrifying possibilities - from chatbots giving bizarre answers to militarized drones making lethal autonomous decisions. As nations deploy AI-powered weapons, who's accountable when algorithms choose violence?
