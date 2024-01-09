The TOP FLAT EARTH CHANNELS January 2024 Part 1

To qualify for these lists a channel must meet 3 qualifications

1) The channel must be run by a flat earther

2) They must have the qualifying number of subscribers

3) They must have a series of flat earth content on their channel.





These are simply a high score lists for highest subscriber/follower counts on different platforms. This information is to the best of my knowledge. If you are aware of someone who is not currently on the list who should be on the list, please let me know about it!





The high score list is publicly available every day with clickable links on my free public debate board. (Works best on a PC)

https://miro.com/welcomeonboard/NVJBa2R3TUE0c3Q5ZVdiNGJuWUg4eURWRmlQVENtOHE0ckF3czJpRlpKdTFic2hTMlFoQmV5TjZNSkVBemZ5RHwzMDc0NDU3MzQ2NTcxNTAyMzMwfDI=?share_link_id=886865407853