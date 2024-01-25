Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Prehistory, Galactic Heritage and Evolution; Live with Neil Gaur and KAren Swain
channel image
ATPMedia
2 Subscribers
15 views
Published a month ago

Who Are Our Galactic Ancestors ?

See more of Neil here: http://karenswain.com/neil-gaur/

NEIL GAUR is the founder of Portal to Ascension, a conscious event production company hosting a wide range of presenters on a variety of topics such as the origins of humanity, the existence of extraterrestrial life, exposing hidden truths, and exploring spirituality and the nature of reality.


THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT and DONATIONS

Appreciate KAren's work Awakening Consciousness? You can share your love on this link https://www.paypal.me/KArenASwain.


See More https://karenswain.com/

Follow us on many platforms https://linktr.ee/KArenSwain


THANK YOU for SHARING these conversations, we present them to you completely FREE with NO Ads! Thank you for spreading the LOVE, Expanded Consciousness, & Wisdom. BIG LOVE ks.


#Ascension #spiritualawakening #shamanic #StarSeeds #enlightenment #LeyLines #spiritualAwakening #galacticConsciousness #angels #AngelicExpression

#CosmicConsciousness

Keywords
healthgodascensionspiritualityhistoryconsciousnesstime space dimensions realitiesgoddess divinelight-beings

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket