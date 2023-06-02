“We Want to Take This Case to The United States Supreme Court” – Kari Lake

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Kari Lake reveals breaking news to Ben Bergquam just before she took the stage at her 'Defend America Rally'.





Despite the massive evidence of fraud in the Midterm Election and sham signature verification, Judge Peter A. Thompson again ruled in favor of the Defendants, claiming that “level one and level two signature review did take place in some fashion.”





Kari Lake has said numerous times that she will fight her case all the way to the United States Supreme Court. Lake told the crowd last night, “We’re asking for an expedited review. We want to take this case to the United States Supreme Court.”





According to the filing, Lake will appeal Thompson’s recent ruling dismissing her case and previous rulings, including Thompson’s May 15 Under Advisement Ruling denying her from presenting new evidence regarding tabulator failures on Election Day.









