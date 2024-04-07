Lockheed Martin Employee Attempts to Run Over Activists to Go Murder Innocent Women & Children

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lockheed Martin Employee Attempts to Run Over Activists to Go Murder More Innocent Women and Children
Lockheed Martin employee attempts to run over pro-Palestine protesters
A Lockheed Martin employee drove his car through a line of pro-Palestine activists and nearly ran over a group of protestors lying down for a die-in before brandishing a knife and threatening to kill someone. 2024/04/04
BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!
