Dr. Jessica Rose: Calling for Global Moratorium on Covid Shots

If American healthcare agencies, including the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), were following their standard operation procedures on the analysis of safety signals on Covid vaccines, the shots would have been withdrawn from the market within the very first month of the rollout, said scientist Dr. Jessica Rose. Moreover, the body of scientific evidence of the severe adverse effects and deaths associated with these injections keeps accumulating. The research findings are unequivocal: the governments must halt all Covid vaccinations and investigate the countless mechanisms of harm—often irreversible or lethal—that these vaccinations inflict.

In this interview with The New American, Dr. Rose discusses her work on the VAERS data presented during the Senate hearing organized by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), as well as her recent papers on vaccine-induced myocarditis and the calls for a global moratorium on Covid vaccines. The later paper, despite undergoing a peer-review process, had been retracted in an apparent attempt at scientific censorship.

Further, Dr. Rose discusses the severity of myocarditis, particularly in young people, and talks about the risks associated with DNA contamination of Covid shots and their causing protein misfolding, all of which can trigger severe and chronic conditions such as cancer and neurological and reproductive damage. While acknowledging that the likelihood of any moratoriums on Covid shots is minimal, to say the least, a proportion of people and even the media are starting to realize that vaccine harms are real, widespread, and are ignored by the government, which may be helpful in rejecting all future mRNA vaccines that are already in the pharmaceutical pipeline.

Dr. Rose also reacts on the bizarre news of a German man receiving 217 Covid injections within 2.5 years.

