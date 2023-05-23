© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Flourless, Gluten-Free Banana Bread
3 medium size ripe bananas
1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
1/4 cup HRS Organic Coconut Palm Sugar
1/4 cup HRS Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil
2 eggs
1.5 cup HRS Organic Tigernut Flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/3 cup arrowroot flour
1/4 tsp HRS Pink Himalayan Salt Fine Ground
walnuts (optional)
- Mash the bananas in a large bowl with a fork. Add apple cider vinegar, coconut palm sugar, coconut oil and eggs.
- In a separate bowl combine Tigernut flour, baking soda, arrowroot , and salt.
- Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, mix until well combined. Throw in walnuts (optional)
- Line a standard 4x8 loaf pan, and transfer the batter into the pan.
- Bake for about 40 minutes at 350°F.
- Remove bread from the pan and let it cool for a minimum of 10 minutes. Slice, serve, and enjoy!