A Seminal Moment: No Mas!
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
68 views • 02/06/2024

That’s Power, Baby

* The establishment, maybe for the first time, understands this is real.

* The collapse of this [Invasion Authorization] bill caught them by surprise.

* This only came up because of the optics of the invasion that they created.

* The [Bidan] regime methodically, systematically allowed it to go on.

* It’s so well organized and thought through, in partnership with the cartels.

* It was designed to (a) drive down wages among the working poor, (b) provide bigger consumer markets for corporatists and (c) get Dem votes.

* They weren’t prepared for the righteous anger of American people.


The full episode is linked below.


Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3370: Something Can't Be Dead When It's Never Been Alive (6 February 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4brpel-episode-3370-something-cant-be-dead-when-its-never-been-alive.html

awakeningtreasonisraelborder crisismoney launderingglobalismimmigration crisisukrainemass migrationelitismmigration crisissovereigntymigrant crisissteve bannonasyluminfiltrationleftismbroken bordersubversionradicalismopen bordermigrant invasionborder invasioncolonizationborder betrayal
