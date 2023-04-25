BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Another President Kennedy? Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Could Be 2024’s Surprise Candidate
TruNews
TruNewsCheckmark Icon
979 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
75 views • 04/25/2023

Today's top uncensored news headlines are: Robert F. Kennedy's presidential campaign could be the big surprise in 2024. Rumors swirl that Fox News will clean house in the aftermath of its massive lawsuit settlement. Mike Lindell was ordered to pay a $5 million award. Majorie Taylor Green's mouth was muzzled. Welcome to TruNews. Your source for independent news analysis and commentary. Let's start with the announcement by Robert F. Kennedy that he is a candidate for the 2024 Democratic Presidential nomination.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart Airdate 4/20/23

You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.

The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf

It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day. Now available on Amazon! https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/

Keywords
presidentlawsuitkennedyrfk jrrumorssettlementmike lindellsurprise candidatemajorie taylor green
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy