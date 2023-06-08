The Real Cause & The Natural Remedies For Hypo and Hyperthyroidism

Despite being a Nutritionist and having eaten better than 99.9% of the US Population and taking gobs of supplements, I still developed a hyperthyroid in 2016. I had chronic loose stools, weight loss, a lump in my right thyroid, and an 83 beats per minute or higher heart rate. I dealt with these symptoms for 5 years, then less so for the next 2 years. In all it took me 7 years to learn, experiment and discovery, the cause of not only hyperthyroidism, but hypo as well and what it takes to heal it. I am now free of this nightmare and wish to help you become free of this life robbing malady.

