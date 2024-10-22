BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON HB007 SUKKOT 1 TEMPORARY HOUSING

HB007 SUKKOT 2024 WHAT IS THIS TEMPORARY HOUSING

THE BLESSING OF OBEDIENCE FOR JEW & GENTILE





SCRIPTURE: Vayikra (Lev) 23:4-40 what is that in your hand?





SYNOPSIS: Lev 23:42 You are to live in sukkot for seven days; every citizen of Isra'el is to live in a sukkah. What is the purpose of the “TEMPORARY HOUSE?” For each one of the other Holy Days we only have one object in our hands. But for the seventh Holy day we have four objects. What does each object represent physically and spiritually? Is this Holy day only for the Hebrew or is it commanded for the Gentile to celebrate? What does the prophet Yesha’yahu say about Sukkot for the nations? What does Yeshua say about Sukkot in the Book of Revelation?





