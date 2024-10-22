BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON HB007 SUKKOT 1 TEMPORARY HOUSING
BGMCTV
BGMCTV
47 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • 7 months ago

HB007 SUKKOT 2024 WHAT IS THIS TEMPORARY HOUSING

THE BLESSING OF OBEDIENCE FOR JEW & GENTILE


SCRIPTURE: Vayikra (Lev) 23:4-40 what is that in your hand?


SYNOPSIS: Lev 23:42 You are to live in sukkot for seven days; every citizen of Isra'el is to live in a sukkah. What is the purpose of the “TEMPORARY HOUSE?” For each one of the other Holy Days we only have one object in our hands. But for the seventh Holy day we have four objects. What does each object represent physically and spiritually? Is this Holy day only for the Hebrew or is it commanded for the Gentile to celebrate? What does the prophet Yesha’yahu say about Sukkot for the nations? What does Yeshua say about Sukkot in the Book of Revelation?


www.BGMCTV.org

Keywords
politicsjesuschristianprophecyreligionyeshuawarmessianicstraight truthcovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy