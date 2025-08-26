As the puppet Zelensky is trying his best to delay an unfavorable peace agreement, Russian forces are maintaining a consistent advance across the entire line of contact. The Russian army is making deliberate and steady territorial gains, with the situation for Kyiv becoming increasingly precarious the longer political resistance continues. According to battlefield data, the average daily rate of the Russian advance is about 15 square kilometers.

Beyond the strategically crucial advances around Pokrovsk and Konstantinovka, Russian military efforts are bringing growing gains within the Dnepropetrovsk region. Russian recent breakthroughs and advancements in the new region have secured a foothold of significant military and political importance.

This push into a new operational area is not only of substantial military value for the broader objective of securing the Donbas republics. It also carries profound political weight, significantly weakening Ukraine’s position in any future negotiation process. Russian units have now entered the region from multiple directions and have nearly completed the mop up operations on the last Ukrainian positions along the administrative border.

Another victory was won on August 25th, when servicemen from the Russian 1st Motorized Rifle Battalion of the 57th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade liberated the village of Zaporozhskoye. This settlement marks the seventh village to be freed in the region, a fact visually confirmed by footage of soldiers raising the Russian flag and their unit’s banner.

The recent capture of new areas, including Novogeorgievka liberated on August 20th, has severe implications for Ukrainian forces. Ukrainian units entrenched in their stronghold in Kamyshevakha are now threatened with encirclement.

Another cauldron of Ukrainian resistance was destroyed after fierce month-long battle north of Bogatyr. As a result, the Ukrainian military suffered heavy losses and retreated across the border of the DPR. In a larger implication, the Russian army is clearly set to encircle the town of Novopavlovka. It was turned into an important stronghold in the Southern Donetsk direction.

The strategic situation is a result of meticulous Russian planning and execution. For instance, the operation to take Novogeorgievka involved a deliberate weeks-long approach to position artillery and secure corridors for assault teams.

This ground offensive is supported by concerted strikes against military and logistical infrastructure deep in the Ukrainian rear. Particularly the key hub of Pavlograd, which is vital for sustaining Ukrainian forces on the eastern and southern fronts, is pounded almost on a daily basis.

The ongoing Russian advances in Dnepropetrovsk represent a continued application of steady military pressure, compounding the strategic challenges facing the Ukrainian forces.

