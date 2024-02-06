6-2-24 Sunday evening Filipino pastor and missionary Arnold Espino to Hanoi, Vietnam "Wrestling to worship" at the Calvary Bible Baptist Church in Utqiagvik (Barrow), Alaska.

Arnold Espino, Filipino pastor and missionary to Vietnam with his wife Mary. Email him at [email protected]. Your valuable support for Arnold and Mary Espino can be mailed to H.E.L.P. Ministries, 100 W School St, King, NC 27021. Email [email protected]. Thank-you for prayers and financial support!



