Israel Is A Living Nation (She Is The Church)

If you are Christian, you are Jewish. You are Israel. The word Christ is a Greek word that simply means Messiah in Hebrew. Thus, to say you are a Christian is merely to say that you are a "messian," or follower of the Jewish Messiah (Jesus or Yahusha). The New Testament teaches us that those who accept Christ as their Messiah, or savior and God, are grafted into the same tree as the Jewish apostles and those who reject Jesus as Messiah were broken off of the tree. This video details the reality of this and uses the scriptures to reveal and paint this truth for you, if you do not already know this.