We dedicate this video to those who still believe our government is innocent of any wrongdoing in Ukraine."On August 1, 1991, three weeks before the August coup d'état attempt, US President George H. W. Bush gave a speech in Kiev, the-then capitol of the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic within the USSR. The speech became known as “The Chicken Kiev”. Take a listen and hear for yourself who came with him for this speech to Kiev and how he condescendingly wooed Ukrainians with beautiful words of freedom and democracy, and pay attention to what he ended his speech with."

"The Chicken Kiev speech is the nickname for a speech given by the United States president George H. W. Bush in Kiev, Ukraine, on August 1, 1991, three weeks before the Declaration of Independence of Ukraine and four months before the December independence referendum in which 92.26% of Ukrainians voted to withdraw from the Soviet Union. The Soviet Union collapsed 145 days after the speech, partially pushed by Ukraine. The address, in which Bush cautioned against "suicidal nationalism",[1] was written by Condoleezza Rice—later Secretary of State under President George W. Bush—when she was in charge of Soviet and Eastern European affairs for the first President Bush.[2] It outraged Ukrainian nationalists and American conservatives, with the conservative New York Times columnist William Safire calling it the "Chicken Kiev speech", named after a dish of stuffed chicken breast, in protest at what he saw as its "colossal misjudgment", weak tone and miscalculation" - Wikipedia