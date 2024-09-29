Socialism and Communism can and have been blended with Capitalism, revealing that they are actually forms of fascism. The elite planners of the longstanding global control cabal have engineered this gradual process to restore and maintain authoritarian dominance.

In highly controlled societies, wealthy elite oligarchs along with political and military insiders control most resources, production, crime, corruption and officialdom to profit from their business operations without significant competition or hindrance.





