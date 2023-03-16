BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Lori Beetlejuice Lightfoot Pledges Allegiance to the New World Order
Your Thinking Friend
Your Thinking Friend
117 views • 03/16/2023

During a casual conversation about her draconian measures to keep the city of Chicago on lock down and protected from Covid-19, outgoing Mayor Lightfoot states that she expects allegiance to the New World Order.

Make sure you visit us at www.YourThinkingFriend.com  to find our videos and commentary.

Make sure you visit our distant cousin at www.CoonWatch.com and view The BedW*nch Song and MANY other videos. 

Please note that CoonWatch.com is not a racist site.  It is simply a site by "black" contributors who shine the light on those who intend to harm the "black" race from within.

